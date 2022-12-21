North East Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Chicago Burger, a takeaway at High Street, Cleethorpes was given the score after assessment on November 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 179 takeaways with ratings, 132 (74%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.