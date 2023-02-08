North East Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
Wybers Chinese, a takeaway at St Nicholas Drive, Grimsby was given the score after assessment on January 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 179 takeaways with ratings, 136 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.