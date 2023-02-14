North East Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
Capri Pizza Scartho Limited, a takeaway at Edge Avenue, Grimsby was given the score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 180 takeaways with ratings, 137 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.