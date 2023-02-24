North East Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
1 hour ago
Evergreen Takeaway, a takeaway at Oxford Street, Grimsby was given the score after assessment on January 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 180 takeaways with ratings, 137 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.