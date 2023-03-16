North East Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:17 GMT
New Dragon Takeaway, a takeaway at Unit 3, Trinity Road, Cleethorpes was given the score after assessment on February 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 180 takeaways with ratings, 136 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.