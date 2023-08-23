North East Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Babylous, a takeaway at 211 Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes was given the score after assessment on July 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 183 takeaways with ratings, 138 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.