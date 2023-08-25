North East Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bad Boy Bagel Suppliers Ltd T/A Bad boy Bagel Co, a takeaway at 1a, New Cartergate, Grimsby was given the score after assessment on July 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 184 takeaways with ratings, 138 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.