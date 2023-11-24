North East Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Hong Kong Takeaway Meals, a takeaway at 383, Pelham Road, Immingham was given the score after assessment on October 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 185 takeaways with ratings, 135 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.