North East Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Subway, a takeaway at 20 Victoria Street, Grimsby was given the score after assessment on January 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 187 takeaways with ratings, 134 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.