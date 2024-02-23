Register
BREAKING

North East Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 10:08 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Subway, a takeaway at 20 Victoria Street, Grimsby was given the score after assessment on January 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 187 takeaways with ratings, 134 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.