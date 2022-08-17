North East Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
La Forno Pizzeria, a takeaway at Freeman Street, Grimsby was given the score after assessment on July 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 171 takeaways with ratings, 126 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.