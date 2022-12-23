North East Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
Hardys Fish and Chips, a takeaway at Hardys Road, Cleethorpes was given the score after assessment on November 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 180 takeaways with ratings, 132 (73%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.