North East Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
The Chicken House, a takeaway at Market Street, Cleethorpes was given the score after assessment on January 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 180 takeaways with ratings, 136 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.