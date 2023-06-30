North East Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST
A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Evergreen Takeaway, a takeaway at Oxford Street, Grimsby was given the score after assessment on May 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 184 takeaways with ratings, 140 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.