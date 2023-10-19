North East Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Subway, a takeaway at Kings Road, Cleethorpes was given the score after assessment on September 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 186 takeaways with ratings, 138 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.