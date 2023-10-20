Register
North East Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Fai Wong, a takeaway at 1 Gunners Way, Grimsby was given the score after assessment on September 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 186 takeaways with ratings, 137 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.