North East Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Hash and Harry’s go local, a takeaway at 6 Cross Coates Road, Grimsby was given the score after assessment on December 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 186 takeaways with ratings, 134 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.