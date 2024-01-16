Register
North East Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jan 2024, 09:57 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Hash and Harry’s go local, a takeaway at 6 Cross Coates Road, Grimsby was given the score after assessment on December 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 186 takeaways with ratings, 134 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.