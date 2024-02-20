North East Lincolnshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Mamas Spice (Spice Fusion), a takeaway at 152 Victoria Street, Grimsby was given the score after assessment on January 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 187 takeaways with ratings, 134 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.