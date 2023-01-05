North East Lincolnshire takeaway handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
Wybers Chinese, a takeaway at St Nicholas Drive, Grimsby was given the minimum score after assessment on November 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 180 takeaways with ratings, 132 (73%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.