North East Lincolnshire takeaway hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Mariners Fish Bar, a takeaway at Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes was given the minimum score after assessment on September 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 179 takeaways with ratings, 129 (72%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.