Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Trust cares for 156 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Trust was caring for 156 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on April 19 was up from 137 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 95% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 80.

Across England there were 14,607 people in hospital with Covid as of April 19, with 296 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – including two at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 12% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 10%.