Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Trust cares for 56 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Trust was caring for 56 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 31 was down from 57 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 28.

Across England there were 6,293 people in hospital with Covid as of August 31, with 879 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally rose by 23% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators increased by 13%.