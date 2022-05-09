One more death recorded in North East Lincolnshire

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in North East Lincolnshire.

The dashboard shows 419 people had died in the area by May 9 (Monday) – up from 418 on Friday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were among 15,703 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North East Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.