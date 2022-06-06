One more death recorded in North East Lincolnshire

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the bank holiday weekend in North East Lincolnshire.
A total of 428 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 6 (Monday) – up from 427 on Wednesday.
They were among 15,964 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North East Lincolnshire.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.
A total of 155,548 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 6 (Monday) – up from 155,470 on Wednesday.