One more death recorded in North East Lincolnshire
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in North East Lincolnshire.
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in North East Lincolnshire.
A total of 459 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 27 (Thursday) – up from 458 on the week before.
They were among 17,436 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
Most Popular
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North East Lincolnshire.
Advertisement
A total of 169,882 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 27 (Thursday) – up from 168,913 last week.