One more death recorded in North East Lincolnshire

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in North East Lincolnshire.

A total of 460 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 3 (Thursday) – up from 459 on the week before.

They were among 17,542 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North East Lincolnshire.

