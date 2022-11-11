One more death recorded in North East Lincolnshire
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in North East Lincolnshire.
A total of 461 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 10 (Thursday) – up from 460 on the week before.
They were among 17,625 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North East Lincolnshire.
A total of 171,680 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 10 (Thursday) – up from 170,881 last week.