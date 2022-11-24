One more death recorded in North East Lincolnshire
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in North East Lincolnshire.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
43 minutes ago
A total of 463 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 24 (Thursday) – up from 462 on the week before.
They were among 17,759 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.