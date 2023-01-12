One more death recorded in North East Lincolnshire
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in North East Lincolnshire.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
13 minutes ago
A total of 467 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 12 (Thursday) – up from 466 on the week before.
They were among 18,205 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North East Lincolnshire.
A total of 178,133 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 12 (Thursday) – up from 177,037 last week.