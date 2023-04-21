Register
One more death recorded in North East Lincolnshire

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in North East Lincolnshire.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:42 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 502 people had died in the area by April 6 – up from 501 on the week before.

They were among 19,400 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 20 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 189,407 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 6.