Rise in violent crime in North East Lincolnshire

Violent crime has risen in North East Lincolnshire over the last year, despite an overall drop in recorded offences.

Humberside Police recorded 7,211 incidents of violent crime in North East Lincolnshire in the 12 months to December, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That was an increase of 3% compared to the previous year.

At 45.2 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 33.8.

One of the main factors behind the increase in North East Lincolnshire was the rise in stalking and harassment, which rose by 7%, from 2,365 incidents to 2,528.

There were two homicides, which include murders and manslaughters, up from none in the previous 12 months.

Around 6.1 million offences were recorded across England and Wales in the year to December, including computer fraud and computer misuse.

This was up 8% from 5.6 million in 2020, but roughly the same number as recorded in the 12 months to March 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic.

The total number of offences in North East Lincolnshire fell by 2%, with police recording 17,851 crimes over the course of the year.

This puts the overall crime rate at 112 per 1,000 people, compared to a national average of 85.5.

Other crimes recorded in North East Lincolnshire included:

593 sexual offences, a slight increase on the previous year3,958 theft offences, down 12%2,545 incidents of criminal damage and arson, down 1%397 drug offences, up 7%116 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, down 3%2,287 public order offences, down 3%

The number of sex crimes logged by police across England and Wales reached another record high in 2021.

Police forces recorded 183,587 rapes and sexual offences in the year to December 2021 – up 22% on 2020 (150,748), which was previously the highest annual figure to date.

Some 37% of sexual offences recorded (67,125) were rapes – a 21% rise from 55,592 in the 12 months to December 2020.

There was also a rise in domestic-abuse related crime in 2021, and stalking and harassment.

Diana Fawcett, chief executive of the charity Victim Support, said she was "seriously concerned" by the latest figures.

She added: “Sadly, these figures reflect what we’re seeing – the number of sexual violence cases referred to us have increased by a third since before the pandemic.

“We also know that court delays for victims of sexual violence are at an all-time high – this is a worrying combination."

The ONS said the latest statistics may reflect a number of factors, including the “impact of high-profile incidents, media coverage and campaigns on people’s willingness to report incidents to the police, as well as a potential increase in the number of victims”.