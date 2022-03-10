Rise in visits to A&E at the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Trust

More patients visited A&E at the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 11:30 am
General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

NHS England figures show 11,265 patients visited A&E at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust in February.

That was a slight rise from the 11,220 visits recorded during January, and 19% more than the 9,439 patients seen in February 2021.

The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in February 2020, there were 11,453 visits to A&E at the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Trust.

All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.

Across England, A&E departments received 1.8 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 3% compared to January, but 43% more than the 1.3 million seen during February 2021.

At Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust:

In February:

64% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

1,252 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 11% of patients

Of those, 307 were delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in January:

The median time to treatment was 61 minutes

Around 3% of patients left before being treated