Rise in visits to A&E at the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Trust

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

More patients visited A&E at the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 11,265 patients visited A&E at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust in February.

That was a slight rise from the 11,220 visits recorded during January, and 19% more than the 9,439 patients seen in February 2021.

The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in February 2020, there were 11,453 visits to A&E at the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Trust.

All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.

Across England, A&E departments received 1.8 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 3% compared to January, but 43% more than the 1.3 million seen during February 2021.

At Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust:

In February:

64% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

1,252 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 11% of patients

Of those, 307 were delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in January:

The median time to treatment was 61 minutes