Road closures: almost a dozen for North East Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A160, from 8pm June 23 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Harbrough to Great coates, slip road and lane closures, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A180, from 9pm July 11 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Croxton, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• A160, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 clockwise Brocklesby Roundabout, carriageway closure for inspection/ survey works.

• A180, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingborough to Great coates, Lane closures for inspections.

• A180, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingborough to Great coates, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A180, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Greatcoates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm July 20 to 5.30am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Stallingbrough, Lane closures general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm July 21 to 5.30am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Pyewipe to Great coates, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A180, from 9.30am July 24 to 3.30pm July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great coates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement

Advertisement