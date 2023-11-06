Road closures: almost a dozen for North East Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 9pm November 1 to 5am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great Coates, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A180, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Greatcoates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 9pm November 7 to 5am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingborough, slip road closure and lane closure for carriageway repairs, diversion route in place via Local authority and National highways network.

• A180, from 9pm November 8 to 5am November 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via local authority network.

• A180, from 9pm November 8 to 5am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Great Coates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• A180, from 10am November 11 to 10am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5 A180 eastbound, Stallingborough, mobile lane closures for signs.

• A180, from 11.59pm November 11 to 10pm November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Pyewipe, Lane closure for local authority works.

• A180, from 9pm November 16 to 5am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Stalingbrough to Great Coates , Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.