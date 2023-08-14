Road closures: five for North East Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A180, from 10am to midday, on August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Pyewipe roundabout, lane closure for North lincs.

• A180, from 9pm August 21 to 3am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 eastbound, Stallingborough to Great Coates, carriageway closure for police investigation works, diversion route in place via local highway authority network.

• A180, from 8pm August 23 to 5.30am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingbrough to Great coates, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via National highways network and local authority network.

• A180, from 8pm August 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and Barnetby to Pyewipe, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.