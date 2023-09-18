Road closures: five for North East Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 6am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A180, from 9pm September 19 to 5am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Pyewipe, Lane closure for sign maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm September 20 to 6am September 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 eastbound, Stallingborough to Great Coates, carriageway closure for survey works, diversion route in place via local highway authority network.

• A160, from 9pm September 25 to 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingbrough, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A180, from 9pm September 26 to 5am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingborough to Brocklesby, Lane closure for barrier repairs.