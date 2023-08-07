Road closures: four for North East Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A180, from 9pm August 8 to 5am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingbrough to Brockelsby, Lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• A180, from 8.30pm August 11 to 5am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Pyewipe to Great Coates, Lane closure for sign erection.

• A180, from 9pm August 21 to 3am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 eastbound, Stallingborough to Great Coates, carriageway closure for police investigation works, diversion route in place via local highway authority network.