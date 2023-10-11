Road closures: four for North East Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A180, from 11.59pm October 11 to 3.30pm October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Great coates to Stallingborough, Layby closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
Advertisement
Advertisement
• A180, from 9.30am October 12 to 3.30pm October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Great Coates to Stallingborough, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
• A180, from 8pm October 15 to 6am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great Coates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for surfacing works on behalf of North East Lincolnshire Council.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.