Road closures: four for North East Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 8pm May 3 to 5.30am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby to Stallingrough, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A180, from 8pm May 4 to 5.30am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingbrough to Greatcoates, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A180, from 8pm May 5 to 5.30am May 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Greatcoates to Pyewipe, Lane closures general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A180, from 8pm May 9 to 5.30am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Greatcoates, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion via National highways and Local authority network.