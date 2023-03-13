Road closures: four for North East Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 8pm March 20 to 5am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for technology works.

• A180, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingborough to Great coates, Lane closure for survey works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A180, from 8pm March 23 to 5am March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingborough to Great coates, Lane closures for sign works.

• A180, from 8pm March 24 to 5am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby to Stallingborough, Lane closures for sign works.