Road closures: one for North East Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 15:45 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A180, from 8pm May 24 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Stallingborough, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.