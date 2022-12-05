Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Road closures: one for North East Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

Most Popular

A180, from 9am December 5 to 4pm December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby to Ulceby, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.