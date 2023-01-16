Road closures: one for North East Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A180, from 9.30am January 23 to 3.30pm January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallinborough to Great coates, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

