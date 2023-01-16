Register
Road closures: one for North East Lincolnshire drivers this week

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
1 hour ago
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

A180, from 9.30am January 23 to 3.30pm January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallinborough to Great coates, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.