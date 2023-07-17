Road closures: seven for North East Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A180, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingborough to Great coates, Lane closures for inspections.

• A180, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingborough to Great coates, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Greatcoates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm July 20 to 5.30am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Stallingbrough, Lane closures general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm July 21 to 5.30am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Pyewipe to Great coates, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A180, from 9.30am July 24 to 3.30pm July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great coates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.