Road closures: six for North East Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A180, from 10am November 11 to 10am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5 A180 eastbound, Stallingborough, mobile lane closures for signs.
• A180, from 9pm November 16 to 3.30pm November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Stalingbrough to Great Coates , Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
• A180, from 9pm November 1 to 5am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great Coates, Lane closure for barrier repair.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A180, from 9pm November 22 to 5am November 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 westbound, Pyewipe to Great coates, carriageway closure for carriageway repair works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.
• A180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Pyewipe Roundabout to Great Coates, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
• A180, from 8pm November 27 to 6am December 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Pyewipe, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.