Road closures: six for North East Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingborough to Great coates, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Great coates, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

• A180, from 9pm February 22 to 6am February 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Barnetby, carriageway closure for carriageway repair works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

• A180, from 8pm February 23 to 5am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Great coates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for structure maintenance.