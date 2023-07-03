Register
Road closures: three for North East Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:08 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A160, from 8pm June 23 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Harbrough to Great coates, slip road and lane closures, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway closure for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

A180, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingborough to Great coates, Lane closures for inspections.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.