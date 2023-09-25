Register
Road closures: three for North East Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 25th Sep 2023, 15:14 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A180, from 9pm June 19 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A160, from 9pm September 25 to 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingbrough, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

A180, from 9pm September 26 to 5am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingborough to Brocklesby, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.