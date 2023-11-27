Road closures: three for North East Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A180, from 8pm November 27 to 6am December 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Pyewipe, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
• A180, from 9pm November 28 to 5am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Stallingborough, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.
• A180, from 9pm December 5 to 5am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Pyewipe, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.