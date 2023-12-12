Road closures: three for North East Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 8pm November 27 to 6am December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Pyewipe, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A180, from 8pm December 14 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great Coates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 9pm December 20 to 5am December 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, junction 5 to Brocklesby, Lane closure for barrier repair works.