Road closures: three for North East Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A180, from 9pm December 20 2023 to 5am January 18 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, junction 5 to Brocklesby, Lane closures for barrier repair works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A180, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great Coates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for local authority works.
• A180, from 8pm January 22 to 5.30am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.